Two Sidney house fires under investigation

SIDNEY — Two Sidney house fires that occurred over the weekend are under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department Investigation Team. Five people have been displaced by the fires.

According to the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services, firefighters were dispatched to 117 Beech St. at 9:05 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, for a structure fire.

On arrival, firefighters found a two-story, single-family home with heavy fire showing from the front of the residence on the second floor. All four of the occupants were out of the residence before firefighters arrived on the scene. The property is owned by Linda and Willie Wilson.

Firefighters were able to extinguish a large portion of the fire from the exterior of the home using a master stream. Firefighters then entered the structure and completed a coordinated search and fire attack to complete extinguishment. It took a couple of hours and significant man power to completely extinguish the fire.

A box alarm was dispatched to recall all off duty Sidney firefighters as well as Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squad.

Additional resources were requested from Port Jefferson and Kettersville Van Buren Fire Departments, Fort Loramie and Anna Rescue Squads. During the fire, mutual aid took care of one auto accident and two medic calls.

Vectren was called to the scene to secure the gas and DP&L to secure the power.

The total loss to the property is estimated at $71,000 and $15,000 to the contents.

The fire is undetermined at this time and is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department (SFD) Investigation Team.

Then on Sunday, March 29, 2020, firefighters were dispatched to 2563 N. Main St. at 4:33 a.m., for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story, single-family residential structure with heavy fire and smoke showing from the rear of the structure.

The resident of the home was out of the structure upon arrival. The property is owned by Caven Risk.

Firefighters were able to extinguish a large portion of the fire from the exterior of the home using a transitional fire attack. Firefighters then entered the structure and continued a coordinated search and fire attack to complete extinguishment.

A box alarm was dispatched to recall all off duty Sidney firefighters as well as Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squad.

DP&L and Vectren were again called to secure the utilities.

The loss to the North Main Street property is estimated at $100,000 and $50,000 in contents.

The American Red Cross was requested for occupant assistance.

The cause of this fire is also undetermined and is under investigation by the SFD Investigation Team.

No one, including first responders, was reported injured in either fire.