Cancellations, closing updates

SIDNEY — The list of cancellations continues as the COVID-19 pandemic grows.

The Clinton Township trustees have canceled their April 7 meeting. The dates for future meetings will be determined as the stay-at-home order for Ohio changes.

PIQUA — Out of care for the health of its visitors, volunteers, staff and community at large, the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency is currently closed to the public.

As a part of the Ohio History Connection site system, the site will re-open according to their direction.

Individuals who have registered for upcoming events will be contacted regarding the rescheduling or cancellation of these programs.

Updates will be provided at www.johnstonfarmohio.com or by calling 937-773-2522.