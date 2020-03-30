Police log

SUNDAY

-11:31 a.m.: criminal damaging. Two windows were reported to have shot at 517 Campbell Road and damaged. The damage is set at $100.

SATURDAY

-2:31 a.m.: criminal trespassing. A trespassing inside the residence at 222 W. Poplar St. by someone known was reported to police.

-1:40 a.m.: domestic violence. Jason McDaniel, 40, 109 Hill Ave. , was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-1:29 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window air conditioner unit was reported damaged at 444 Elm St.

-12:28 a.m.: theft. A car jack, valued at $80, hair dye, valued at $20, and a DVD rental, valued at $20, were reported stolen from an apartment at 2325 Collins Ave.

FRIDAY

-11:51 p.m.: theft. A tan purse, containing a wallet, $250, personal paperwork, and credit cards was reported stolen out of a shopping cart at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-9:33 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of a white Ford F-150 truck, valued $5,000, that was parked in the 1100 block of Milligan Court.

–8:39 a.m.: criminal damaging. Three tires were reported cut while parked in the block of 1700 Fair Oaks Drive. The damage is set at $300.

THURSDAY

-9:35 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Loria L. Coburn, 52, of St. Paris, was arrested on criminal trespassing charges.

Crashes

Melissa E. Opsomer, 29, 122 Shelby St., was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:57 p.m.

Opsomer was backing out of her home’s private driveway on Shelby Street when she struck the vehicle parked in front of 121 Shelby St. that is owned by John K. Bolden, 826 1/2 Maple St.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:15 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to call.

-4:42 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

SUNDAY

-7:32 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

-9:47 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-9:26 a.m. to 8:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-4:32 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a structure fire.

SATURDAY

-9:44 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted service calls to homes near the river to inform them of the rising water.

-8:36 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to the report of a gas leak.

-7:38 p.m.: water rescue. Firefighters conducted two water rescues.

-4:08 a.m. to 7:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-1:02 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a cooking fire, which was out upon arrival.

FRIDAY

-9:59 p.m.: crash. Lockington Fire and Port Jefferson Rescue responded to a crash while Sidney Fire was on the scene of a house fire.

-9:05 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a house fire.

-2:41 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-10:24 a.m. to 10:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to two calls.

Sgt. Tony Cunningham, of the Sidney Police Department, inspects a two-vehicle crash on South Ohio Avenue just north of the Court Street intersection shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_late-crash.jpg Sgt. Tony Cunningham, of the Sidney Police Department, inspects a two-vehicle crash on South Ohio Avenue just north of the Court Street intersection shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.