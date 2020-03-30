Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:49 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at County Road 25A at Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

-11:20 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats or harassment at 108 E. Main St. in Salem Township.

SUNDAY

-6:50 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down at East Lockington Road at Miami River Road in Orange Township.

-6:15 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to report of harassment at 13800 Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:13 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments responded to the 19700 block of Pence Road in Perry Township.

-7:37 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 20400 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-6:06 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire responded to mile marker 104 on Interstate 75 south on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

Two vehicles collided on the 3300 block of state Route 25A around 10 p.m. on Friday, March 27. A third vehicle driving past hit debris from the first crash causing the vehicle to become airborne. The two drivers of the vehicles involved in the initial crash were both taken away by Perry Port Salem Rescue. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_SDN033120InjuryCrash-1.jpg Two vehicles collided on the 3300 block of state Route 25A around 10 p.m. on Friday, March 27. A third vehicle driving past hit debris from the first crash causing the vehicle to become airborne. The two drivers of the vehicles involved in the initial crash were both taken away by Perry Port Salem Rescue. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

