Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-12:49 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at County Road 25A at Sharp Road in Franklin Township.
-11:20 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats or harassment at 108 E. Main St. in Salem Township.
SUNDAY
-6:50 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down at East Lockington Road at Miami River Road in Orange Township.
-6:15 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to report of harassment at 13800 Sharp Road in Franklin Township.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-10:13 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments responded to the 19700 block of Pence Road in Perry Township.
-7:37 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 20400 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.
-6:06 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire responded to mile marker 104 on Interstate 75 south on the report of a single-vehicle crash.
