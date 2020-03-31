125 Years

March 31, 1895

Sidney City Council met last night. The solicitor was instructed to prepare an ordinance on gas meters. The new law will eliminate the rent of the meters. Instead, the users will pay 25 cents per 1,000 cubic feet of gas per month. Council also passed a law requiring pawnbrokers to be licensed in this town.

———

The paper received a letter from G.C. Buirley, formerly of Jackson Center. He lives in Mexico and is employed by the Mexican International Railroad. He expects to come this way and visit his home town this summer.

100 Years

March 31, 1920

During the last several months, extensive improvements have been made to the Wagner Hotel. Every room has been remodeled and a large number of baths have been installed. The lobby has been remodeled and all the rooms have new furniture.

———

C.J. Briggs has purchased a building on the east side of the court square. It is owned by the heirs of W.P. Metcalf and is currently occupied by the Burns Pool Room. The consideration was reported to be $11,500.

———

The city auditor reminded all the citizens every house will be numbered based on the passage of a recent ordinance. Residents should apply to the auditor’s office for their house number.

75 Years

March 31, 1945

The annual federal inspection of company K of the Ohio State Guard will be held this Wednesday evening. Captain Frank Marshall reported that last year, Company K received the highest scores in all of the State of Ohio. The members hope to repeat that performance this year.

———

Music told the story of Holy Week at the Methodist Church in Sidney, about 800 persons were in attendance. The Sidney-Shelby Choir and Philharmonic Singers entertained. Sonya Rozanne Watson directed the choir with Mrs. George Small and Mrs. D.N. Imboden accompanying.

———

With five more days to go, the Red Cross drive stands at $23,058. The goal is $24,900 according to chairman Rodney Blake.

50 Years

March 31, 1970

The Valley View Inn near Versailles caught fire yesterday and the north end of the building was destroyed. The cause of the fire is undetermined according to fire chief Robert Christian. Rebuilding decisions will be made later.

———

There are many changes underway in the commissioner’s office and court house in general. The commissioner’s office is being painted blue. A new $100,000 boiler system has been completed. There will be thermostats in each of the offices. The engineer’s office has been remodeled and is the talk of the town.

25 Years

March 31, 1995

The future of the Children’s Home is on the table. The commissioners plan to demolish it at the end of the year, according to commissioner John Laws. The cost to repair the building is estimated to be between $30,000 and $50,000. Sock & Buskin pays $200 per year in rent and the cost to heat the building is thousands of dollars per year. It is hoped the fixtures can be sold to cover the cost of demolition.

———

There is a dispute over the amount the Village of Botkins is paying the county commissioners for the prosecution of Botkins criminal cases. Mayor Donald Doll proposed the sum of $10 per hour. Solicitor Stan Evans sought the advice of Judge Schmitt, who opined $50 per hour was a more reasonable figure.

———

Bob Burns received the Democrat of the Year award and it was well deserved. Burns, the retired postmaster, has been active in the Democratic Party for more than 30 years. He has led or assisted in many community activities. His favorite president was Harry Truman. “He was a strict Constitution constructionist and a great leader.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-19.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

