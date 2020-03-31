JigJam to perform in New Bremen in April

NEW BREMEN —Lock One Community Arts is announceing JigJam, a multi-award winning quartet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland, will perform at New Bremen High School in the James F. Dicke Auditorium on April 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 567-356-2048.

Formed in 2013, JigJam is comprised of multi-instrumentalists Jamie McKeogh (lead vocals, guitar, tenor banjo), Cathal Guinan (vocals, double bass, fiddle), Daithi Melia (vocals, 5-sting banjo, guitar), and Gavin Strappe (vocals, mandolin, tenor banjo). All four members grew up immersed in Irish traditional music and culture which is reflected by the band collectively achieving over twenty “All-Ireland” titles at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann competitions. JigJam’s music is an amalgamation of the best of traditional Irish music accented with bluegrass, folk, and Americana creating a genre which has been branded as “I-Grass” (Irish influenced Bluegrass). They have performed in 15 countries, touring various parts of the UK and Europe, and headlining major U.S. festivals such as Telluride Bluegrass Festival and Milwaukee Irish Fest.

JigJam’s U.S. tour is sponsored by Culture Ireland. Culture Ireland promotes Irish arts worldwide by creating and supporting opportunities for Irish artists and companies to present and promote their work at strategic international festivals and venues.