Community calendar

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

• The Writer’s Club meeting at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• The Nar-Anon at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

MONDAY, APRIL 6

• GriefShare meetings have been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19. For more information contact Rose Meyer at 937-295-2891 or Bobby Bender at 937-295-3449.

• The Caregiver Support Group that meets from 6 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Church of the Brethren has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Pleiades Chapter 298 meetings are postponed indefinitely due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

• Sit ‘N Stitch at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.