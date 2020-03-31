Jackson Center, Sidney to host blood drives in April

SIDNEY — Two area blood drives will be held the week of April 5. Grace Lutheran Church will sponsor a community blood drive Tuesday, April 7, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Scheer Post, 627 E. College St., Jackson Center.

Sidney Apostolic Temple will host a community blood drive Thursday, April 9 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave.

Both blood drives include platelet and plasma donations. Donors can make an appointment to donate to reduce wait time at the blood drive and promote social distancing by going to www.DonorTime.com or callling 937-461-3220.

Community Blood Center needs donors to prevent a blood shortage as the community acts to halt the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. CBC is emphasizing it is safe to donate. Blood drives are exempt from the Ohio Department of Health Stay at Home Order and eligible donors are free to leave their homes to donate.

CBC must continue to supply red cells, platelets and plasma to its regional hospitals. Red cells are frequently needed in surgeries and emergencies. Automated donations of platelets and plasma are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients.

An automated double red blood cell donation contributes two units to the blood supply. Anyone interested in automated donations can talk to a CBC specialist at 937-461-3220.