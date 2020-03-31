New deadline for March 17 Primary Election ballots

SIDNEY — Absentee ballots will be sent to registered voters requesti9ng one so they can cast their vote for the March 17 Primary Election. A;; mail-in ballots must be postmarked by April 27..

To vote in the primary, voters must submit an absentee ballot request to their county board of elections that, among other requirements, informs the board of the voter’s choice of a party or local Issues ballot. Usually these requests are printed and mailed by the voter.

Once received, the board will process the request, print a ballot for the specified voter, and mail it out.

Upon receiving the ballot, the voter will vote, complete the necessary form, sign it and mail it to the board. Absentee ballots must be postmarked the day before the final day of the election and will have until 10 days after the election to be received.

To request a ballot, either call the Shelby County Board of Elections, 937-498-7207 or request a ballot online at voteohio.gov. The form must be mailed to the board of elections, 230 E. Court St., Sidney, OH 45265.

Voters who can’t print their own form may also simply write the following information on a blank sheet of paper and mail it to their board of elections;

• Full name

• Date of birth

• Full registration address including county

address where ballot should be mailed if different from your registration address

• One of the these: Ohio driver’s license number, last four of your Social Security number or include a copy of an acceptable form of ID

• State that “I’m a qualified elector and I’m requesting an absentee ballot for the March 17th Ohio Primary”

indicate if you want a: Democratic, Republican, Libertarian or Issues only ballot (choose only one)

• Sign it

• Today’s date

• Phone number (optional, but suggested)

• Email address (optional but suggested)

If a person has already voted by mail or early in-person, they do not have to vote again.

In person voting will be held April 28 for those registered voters with disabilities who require in-person voting and those who do not have a home mailing address.

Tabulation of votes will begin on April 28, 2020, after 7:30 p.m. Ballots postmarked by April 27, 2020, will all be counted, so final unofficial results won’t be available until May 8, 2020.