Police log

MONDAY

-3:29 p.m.: misuse of credit card. The misuse of a debit of credit card, resulting in the theft of $198, was reported in the 200 block of East Court Street.

-2:10 p.m.: warrant. Courtney M. Fisher, 34, at large, was issued a summons to appear in court on a warrant.

-2:45 p.m.: misuse of credit card. Credit card fraud was reported in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.

-2:32 p.m.: found property. A black Apple Watch was reported found in the parking lot at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-7:31 a.m.: criminal trespassing. Police responded to remove a person who was trespassing at the Post Office on North Ohio Avenue.

-2:14 a.m.: driving under the influence. Stephanie Nicole Jones, 28, 624 Sixth Ave., was arrested for OVI.

Crashes

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:48 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-12:44 to 6:08 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-6:36 to 9:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-1:46 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

