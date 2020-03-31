Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-6:25 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies and Jackson Center Police participated in K9 training in Preble County.

-2:22 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to 10975 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report unknown people were in the backyard.

SUNDAY

-6:59 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the report someone tried to burn a building down at 2872 Jerome Drive in Loramie Township

-6:55 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down in the 8000 block of Baker Road in Perry Township.

-2:12 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report of a threat at 108 E. Main St. in Salem Township.

-11:40 a.m.: on the look out. Deputies were advised to be on the look out for a Ninja-style motorcycle with a rider wearing a black jacket and helmet on South Main Avenue at River Road.

-4:46 a.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to a report of a party or loud music at 114 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-12:01 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down in the 21000 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

SATURDAY

-9:41 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at Lindsey Road at Millcreek Road in Washington Township. According to a report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a male reported his car was damaged after he saw the high water but drove across Lindsey Road.

-2:38 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of the theft of two jewelry boxes, valued at $200, a from a garage in the 22300 block of Lefevre Road in Salem Township.

-12:45 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to 16875 Deam Road in Orange Township on the report a vehicle was stolen the previous day.

FRIDAY

-10:23 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash in the 3000 block of County Road 25A in Orange Township.

-9:55 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies were dispatched to 3354 Tawny Leaf Court in Orange Township on the report of a burglary in progress.

-9:52 p.m.: property damage crash. Van Buren Township, Lockington and Sidney Fire Departments, Sidney Medics, Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the report of a crash in the 3000 block of County Road 25A in Orange Township.

-5:31 p.m.: investigate report. Deputies investigated a report a gun was pulled at a residence in the 300 block of North Lane Street in Salem Township.

Village log

SATURDAY

-9:26 p.m.: trespassing. Anna and Botkins Police responded to a report someone was trespassing in front of the house at 107 Meadow Drive in Dinsmore Township.

-6:19 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Botkins Police responded to 107 Meadow Drive in Dinsmore Township on the report of a stolen SUV.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:23 p.m.

Rose M. Martin, 50, 212 Brown Road, Sidney, was traveling southbound on County Road 25A when she entered a debris field from a crash that had just happened. She told deputies she did not see anything on the roadway as she was driving, but struck an object which put her vehicle in the air. Her silver 2002 GMC Envoy then came back down onto all four wheels. It came to a final rest shortly after. The crash report said it is believed Martin’s vehicle hit a tire rim, and although damaged, she was able to drive home.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:25 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 8800 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township.

-9:16 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 13600 block of McCartyville Road in Van Buren Township.

SUNDAY

-1:58 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Water Street in McLean Township.

-noon: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 3900 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.

-10:13 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 8400 block of Blanke Road in Van Buren Township.

-7:02 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the 2000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-4:33 a.m.: fire. Anna and Lockington Fire and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to 2563 N. Main Ave. in Clinton Township for a box alarm mutual aid on a structure fire.

SATURDAY

-8:04 p.m.: high water. Port Jefferson Fire and deputies were dispatched to 18409 Pence Road in Perry Township to the report the home was flooding and get the resident out.

-6:58 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire responded to a general fire alarm at 16701 Sharp Road in Salem Township.

-3:50 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Fire responded to the 22000 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township.

-8:26 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-6:39 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Anna Rescue Squads responded to the 3000 block of Cisco Road in Clinton Township.

-9:11 p.m.: fire. Anna, Van Buren Township and Lockington Fire and Perry Port Salem and Anna Rescue Squads responded to 117 Beech St. in Clinton Township for a box alarm mutual aid on a structure fire.

-6:22 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 4600 block of Vermont Drive in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

