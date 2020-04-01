125 years

April 1, 1895

A joint meeting of the council and board of improvement was held last evening to discuss the matter of giving a bonus to Cincinnati parties who contemplate starting a woolen mill, possibly in Sidney. They contemplate building a three-story building and expect to invest $25,000 in the operation. It would employ approximately 100 people, of whom 60 would be girls.

———

Today was an unusually quiet election day in Sidney, notwithstanding the fact it was the first election at which women were given the privilege of voting for members of the board of education. Everything seemed to pass off quietly and smoothly. A check of the precincts in town at 2:30 this afternoon showed that 214 women had voted.

100 years ago

April 1, 1920

The Buzzy Buzzers Debating society will debate the question: “Resolved, That Daylight Saving time is a detriment to the country,” at the McClure School house Friday evening. The affirmative team incudes, Dr. W.D. Stockstill and F.S. Hunt, while the negative will be composed of Harold Wakeman and Walter Wintringham.

———

A joint resolution declaring the war with Germany at an end was put squarely before the Congress today by Republicans in control of the House.

75 years ago

April 1, 1945

Purchase of the Sidney Country Club by the local Moose Lodge was consummated this afternoon by the lodge and Hal Purdy, owner of the golf course and club house, according to an announcement by L.A. Bishop, governor of the lodge. The real estate deal has been pending for several weeks. Plans for remodeling and redecorating the club house have also been in the making for some time.

———

Armoured spearheads of Lt. Gen. Patton’s Third Army were reported today 180 miles from Berlin.

50 years ago

April 1, 1970

Seven members of the Sidney Optimist Club were presented Optimist International’s Silver Ram Award for membership achievement Tuesday by Club President Jerry Morris. Receiving awards were: Wright Watkins, Paul Borders, Roy Bulle, Dr. Robert Deering, James Haag, James Johnson and Lloyd Shoemaker.

———

Mrs. Ronald Keysor was elected president of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority when the March meeting of the group was held in the home of Mrs. Richard Ball. Completing the panel of officers are Mrs. David Brickner, vice president; Mrs. Jerry Morris, treasurer, and Mrs. Michael McMahan, secretary.

25 years ago

April 1, 1995

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A surprise witness raised new doubts about O.J. Simpson’s alibi Friday, testifying he didn’t see Simpson’s Bronco outside his estate the night of two murders but did spot it parked at the curb early the next morning. Simpson maintains the Bronco was parked there all evening and that he was at home at the time Ms. Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were fatally slashed.

———

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The House Finance Committee on Friday rejected Gov. George Voinovich’s proposal to take control of the State Board of Education. Representatives voted 18-11 to remove from Voinovich’s state budget bill a provision that would turn the 11-member elected board into a panel whose members were appointed by the governor.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

