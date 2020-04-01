Sixth COVID-19 reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY — The sixth postive coronavaris (COVID-19) case in Shelby County was areported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department Wednesday morning on its Facebook page.

The case involves a woman in her 20s.

The fifth case — announced Tuesday — involves a female in her 30s.

The fourth case of coronavirus was a man in his 50s. According to the Ohio Department of Health website, the man is hospitalized.

The other three positive cases involve a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 30s.

Upon notification of a positive COVID-19 case, health department staff will begin a thorough investigation by contacting the person who tested positive and obtaining a list of that person’s close contacts. Those people are then contacted and advised that they need to quarantine at home and monitor symptoms.

No additional personal information about the residents will be provided in order to protect personal privacy.

The state of Ohio has placed restrictions on gatherings and businesses to prevent the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus. The DGHD suggests people take the following precautions:

• Practice social distancing of 6 feet or more

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Cover your coughs and sneezes

• Stay at home if you are sick

• Avoid exposure to others who are sick

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

• Get adequate sleep and eat well-balanced meals to ensure a healthy immune system

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surface.

• Follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Ohio Department of Health and the DGHD