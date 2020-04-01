Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Dayton Ballet’s performance of “Innovations” set for April 2 through 5 has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• Brukner Nature Center will be closed until April 6 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. All programs and events scheduled prior to April 6 have been cancelled.

• Brukner Nature Center’s annual “Run Wild for Wildlife” 5k set for Saturday, April 25 at 9:30 a.m. will have changes made to the event in regard to COVID-19. Those changes will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

• The fish fry held weekly at St. Mary’s Church in Piqua has been cancelled due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is closed until further notice.

• The Piqua Public Library will be closed until April 12 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Patrons will not be penalized with late fees during the closure.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System will be closed through April 5 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Patrons who currently have library materials checked out are asked to keep them until April 6. All library cardholders will have access to online resources regardless of fines.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

• The Auglaize County Historical Society will host former ACHS president Chandra Hoffman’s presentation “Following the Donner Party” as a Facebook Live event beginning at 9 a.m. The event is free and accessible on the historical society’s Facebook page.