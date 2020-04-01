Doing his part to slow COVID-19

Gordon White, of Sidney, walks out of Walmart on Tuesday, March 31. White wore a face mask to Walmart to protect against COVID-19. White said he has asthma, heart issues and kidney issues which could lead to life threatening complications if he were to contract COVID-19. White also wears the mask because he doesn’t want to contract the virus and pass it on to his co-workers.
