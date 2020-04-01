Sheriff shares survey results

SIDNEY — When in school, Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart might have thought a 70% on a report or test might have been a good score.

However in the fight against coronavirus, Lenhart said that number is a failing score.

During his weekly interview, Lenhart shared that he and law enforcement officials across Ohio took part in a survey of five questions provided by Dr.Amy Acton, director of Ohio Department of Health to see if residents are in compliance with the stay-at-home order. The survey received 350 responses.

“Seventy percent sounds good,” said Lenhart, until you realize three out of 10 citizens are not following the order. We all need to step up and do our part for society.

“I think the survey represents what Sidney and Shelby County residents are doing,” he said. “But in the larger metropolitan areas, they’re not following the order.”

The first questions was “Do you believe citizens are properly following the order with respect to essential travel and activities?” Two-hundred forty-two (69.14%) answered yes, while 107 (30.57%) voted no. One person didn’t answer the question.

The next questions was questions was “Do you believe citizens are properly following the order with respect to essential travel and businesses?” Yes responses were 245 people (70%), no responses were 103 (29.43%) and two people didn’t answer the question.

“Do you believe citizens are properly following the order with respect to social distancing?” was the next question. A total of 249 (71.35%) responded with a yes tally; 98 (28.08%0 said no and two people didn’t cast a vote.

The next question was “Has your agency taken an enforcement actions with respect to the order?” Sixty-five people *18.75%) voted yes they had taken action, while 285 (81.43%) said they hadn’t. Everyone sent the survey answered the question.

The final question was “Do you believe stronger enforcement of the order is warranted?” Of those responding, 100 (28.57%) said stronger enforcement was needed; 257 (70.57%) voted no stronger enforcement is not needed. Three people didn’t respond to the question.

Lenhart gave a shout-out to local citizens and businesses who have given his department personal protection equipment.

“The great-grandson of a former sheriff brought us boxes of gloves,” said Lenhart. A local FFA chapter brought masks and Airstream has started making masks at their company.

“Our deputies said 20 persons used the drive-thru testing at the fairgrounds Monday for testing,” said Lenhart.”That’s our biggest number we’ve had there.”

Lenhart said citizens shouldn’t be alarmed if a deputy responds to a call wearing an N95 mask.

“This is for everyone’s protection,” said Lenhart.

His office is also working with the Sidney=Shelby county Health Department in identifying houses which are quarantined because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The information is entered into the office’s data base so if a call comes in, deputies are aware that the house is under quarantine.

“We are respecting all HIPPA rules,” said Lenhart.

The Sidney Daily News conducts a weekly interview to update readers with news from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 555 Gearhart Road, Sidney.

