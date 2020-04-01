April cancellations, closings begin

SIDNEY — A new month and more cancellations and closings due to the coronavirus (COVID-19_ pandemic.

Shelby County Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford has announced the Title Office will be closed every Saturday during the month of April. The plan, she said, is to reopen on Saturday, May 2.

• The Township Trustees has postponed the April 4 Solid Waste Clean Up day.

• Due to the continuing threat from the coronavirus, Kettlersville Mayor Eric Kaminsky has declared an emergency. The regular meeting of the Kettlersville Village Council scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, has been canceled.

• In accordance with Ohio’s Stay at Home order, Shelby County Master Gardeners and Amos Memorial Library are canceling the April 21 gardening seminar, “Ready, Set, Grow.” The status of future programs in the series will be determined as conditions warrant.

In accordance with Ohio State University policy, the OSU Extension office remains closed with staff working from home. Shelby County Master Gardeners are still able to provide home gardeners with research-based horticultural information.

• The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce has announced its seminar “Optimize Your Website to Attract and Convert Visitors to Leads” planned for April 16 has been postponed. The YPConnect planning session set for April 21 has also been postponed.

• Sidney Parks and Recreations Department announced all sports league activity at Sidney City park facilities has again been postponed. The new, tentative start dates is May 15. In addition, shelter house rentals will not be available for reservations until May 1.

• Gateway Arts Council has made the decision to postpone The Princess Ball. Officials are working on a new date and will get that announced as soon as they can. Anyone who has already purchased tickets should hold onto them. They will be honored at the new date.

“This was not an easy decision, but ultimately what matters most is the health and safety of all of you. Each and everyone of you mean the world to us and we miss you. Be assured we will have the ball as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Executive Director Ellen Keyes.

• NEW BREMEN —Lock One Community Arts has announced the cancellation of the performance of JigJam on April 19, 2020.