Anna Village Council hears concerns about sidewalks

ANNA – A resident expressed concerns about having to put sidewalks on the east side of her property during the March 10 Anna Village Council meeting.

Jackie Myers said the road on the east side of her property, Lacey Avenue, is a dead end that leads to the back yard of another property. No one walks in that direction, she said. Therefore, she thinks it’s unnecessary to install a sidewalk on that side of her property.

Administrator Mike Homan responded that the village’s sidewalk program is to have sidewalks throughout the entire community, for safety and to be fair. With two council members absent from the meeting, it was decided to wait until the next meeting to continue discussion about the concern.

In other news, the council approved the third reading of an ordinance that establishes park user fees to be paid by for-profit corporations and for-profit organizations.

Mayor Mark Pulfer reported $220 in fines were received from the police department with $75 going to the state.

Administrator Mike Homan reported the health department will inspect the progress at 302 N. Pike St. Also, Choice One Engineering is working on a drainage study for the northeast area of town.

Sturm Construction anticipated starting the South Street reconstruction at the end of March. It was reported that drone footage could be beneficial for before and after construction images.

Homan showed council a proposed sign honoring Lois Lenski, a famous author of children’s books and a past resident of Anna. The signs are proposed to be installed at the four entrances of town.

Council would like to see a sign similar in size to the “banner years” on the state championship signs. The idea will be discussed at a later date.

Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer said the yearly contracted rate increase for recycling pickups will be reflected on the next utility bill. The cost will go from $3.52 to $3.63.

Public records training is required for all council members during their term, Meyer said. However, a designee can be identified and go on behalf of members.

There is a public records session at the upcoming local government officials conference in Columbus. As of the March village council meeting, the conference had not been canceled.

In the police report, it was reported the grant for armored vests has been awarded and will offset a portion of the bill. Seven fitted vests have been ordered.

In the finance and personnel report, it was reported that seasonal employees will be sought for the upcoming mowing season. With the purchase of the new trailer, it was recommended that the village sell the old one. The committee’s next meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. April 14.

During the safety and refuse report, it was reported there will be a discussion for an ordinance for trash/recycling containers and rates for new recycling containers if lost or taken. The committee’s next meeting was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 7.

In the parks and recreation report, it was announced that Jazz in the Park is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 9, the Historical Society will host an event on the history of Anna from 9 a.m. to noon June 22-26, and Aug. 4 will be National Night Out. The next parks and recreation meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. April 14.

Funding options were explored for the complex at the park. Matching money for potential grants will be approximately $200,000.

In the planning commission report, it was reported the committee agreed to the retro approval re-plat of 308 and 310 W. Main St. The re-plat already was signed in 2019. Also, the Troy Kies annexation was reviewed and approved.

Kelly Berner inquired on the steps to open a beauty salon in her home. She will be the sole employee. The property is currently zoned R-2. She was advised to apply for a conditional use permit, and the zoning board of appeals will review it.

The planning commission’s next meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m. April 7.

In old business, it was reported that Homan will meet with Randy Takhar to discuss the proposed waterway. The park complex funding options were reviewed during the park advisory board meeting.

The Imagine Network contract is still being drafted. There are some frequencies that Imagine Network will not utilize, and it continues to short-pay its monthly rent. Homan is waiting on the Imagine Network contract before the NKTelco contract will be reviewed.

There are a couple committee seats open that will be looked into.

In new business, the Anna Garden Club plants and maintains the flower pots down West Main Street, the four entrance signs to the village and the butterfly garden. The club purchases the flowers/plants, soil and mulch.

In the past, the village has contributed to the Garden Club to help offset costs for the beautification of the village. Meyer suggested an annual contribution. All of council agreed to a $500 annual contribution to the Anna Garden Club.

Republic Services is increasing the price of the large item tag that it charges the village. After discussion, the village decided it will absorb the increased price and not pass the increase along to residents.

Meyer reviewed the upcoming health insurance renewal. There is a minimal increase in premiums compared to past years. A few options were reviewed, and the best option is to stay with the current plan, officials decided.

Invoices totaling $23,758.78 were approved.

The council entered executive session for personnel but didn’t take any action.