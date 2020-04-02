125 years

April 2, 1895

At the election yesterday, the entire Republican ticket, except township assessor and councilman and assessor in the first ward was elected. In the vote for school board, 462 women cast ballots out of the 1,659 voted.

“Buddy” Shang came in from the infirmary yesterday after spending the winter there. It has been his custom for several years to come in on the spring election day.

100 years ago

April 2, 1920

An Easter musicale will be presented at the First Presbyterian Church Sunday evening. The choir, directed by Miss Jessie Ayers Wilson includes: Grace Niles and Carolyn Griffis, altos; Max Carey and Victor Taylor, tenors; O.D. McMillen and Robert Taylor, bases.

75 years ago

April 2, 1945

“Spring Fever” will be presented by members of the junior class at Anna High School as their class play Tuesday evening in the school auditorium. Members of the cast, directed by P.R. Schilling, are: Bob Braun, Audrey Koons, Fred Kirk, Oradell Miller, Eleanor Hoewischer, Maurice Berning, Gloria Howe, Dolcie Martin, and Geneel Schilling.

Sidney and Shelby County participation in the united national clothing collection for the relief of peoples in the war-torn countries has been planned with a house to house collection in Sidney on Apr. 14, and the county schools designated as receiving stations.

50 years ago

April 2, 1970

A new, 75-unit mobile home park is taking shape along Tawawa Creek in the village of Pasco east of Sidney. Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park is being constructed by Earl Gunnell of Sidney.

The stage of the auditorium at Bridgeview Middle School is being converted into a modern kitchen today in preparation for the opening session Monday evening of the annual Daily News Cooking School. Mrs. Mary Elshoff and Miss Virginia Moore, home economists with the Dayton Power and Light Co. will be in charge of the school. They will be assisted by Anna Schulz, DeGraff; Pat Heintz, Anna, and Barbara Scott, St. Paris, all 1970 scholarship winners in DP&L’s Junior Homemaker contests.

25 years ago

April 2, 1995

A Bridgeview Middle School eighth-grader has been named a winner in a state flag design competition sponsored by the Ohio Art Education Association. Ben Reinbolt designed a flag with the theme “Picture the World at Peace,” which was sewn into two flags. One flag flew over the State Senate Building in Columbus during March and the other flag will be displayed at the Old Post Office Gallery in Washington D.C. with flags representing the other 49 states.

CHICAGO (AP) – Baseball players and owners ended their fight with a truce rather than a peace. After 234 days, more than $800 million in losses, no World Series and not even a settlement, the longest and costliest work stoppage in the history of professional sports finally ended Sunday night. Owners accepted the union’s offer to play without a work agreement.

The Sidney Airport Advisory Board Thursday decided there should be officers to run the meetings. Eric Smith was elected chairman and Ted Tinsler vice chairman. Assistant City Manager Mark Cundiff will serve as recording secretary.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

