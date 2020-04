OSGOOD — The Osgood fire fighters have cancelled their chicken noodle soup dinner due to concerns and shutdowns regarding COVID-19, but raffle tickets are still available for $1 per ticket or six tickets for $5. Sixty-five prizes are listed and the drawing will be held Sunday, April 5. Tickets can be purchased by contacting any fire fighter.

Osgood recycling is also cancelled due to concerns regarding COVID-19 and Gov. DeWine’s stay at home order.