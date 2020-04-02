Cancellations, closing updates

SIDNEY — The list of cancellations continues as the COVID-19 pandemic grows.

• The Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor induction ceremony slated for Friday, April 17, 2020 will be postponed. To be inducted are U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (SHS 1988), Eric Harlamert (SHS 1976), Erin Johnson (SHS 2000, co-valedictorian), and the late Rob Joslin (SHS 1971). Further details about a rescheduled event will be released at a later date.

• The annual city of Sidney spring mulch giveaways have been cancelled.

Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough said the spring mulch giveaways, originally scheduled for April 25, May 2, and May 9, 2020, have been cancelled. Reduced staffing levels and minimum inventory levels at the city’s compost facility have necessitated the cancellation. “We definitely don’t have as much material as we typically do at the facility, so we’re cancelling the spring event, but will plan to hold the annual fall event again this year,” Clough said.

• Spring hydrant flushing in the city of Sidney has been postponed until further notice.

Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough said, “City-wide hydrant flushing for the spring was scheduled to begin Monday, April 20, 2020, but we have decided to postpone the work until further notice. We may only do one round of hydrant flushing this year instead of two depending on when we can safely return to full staffing levels.”

Clough continued, “This type of work requires two city staff members to be in close proximity of each other to complete the work. The distance is well below the social distancing guidelines of six or more feet currently ordered by the Ohio Department of Health. We are also at minimum staffing at this time and they are responding to emergencies and line locates only. So for the health and safety of our employees, we have postponed this work for now.”

For additional information about how the COVID-19 pandemic as it pertains to city operations, please visit the city’s COVID-19 update website at www.sidneyoh.com/465/COVID-19-Update.

• Honda announced Thursday it has extended the production suspension for all of its automobile, engine and transmission plants in the United States and Canada through April 10.

Honda began its automotive production suspension on March 23, including at the Anna Engine Plant, in response to the continued steep decline in market demand across the automotive industry due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

• In accordance with Ohio’s Stay at Home order, Shelby County Master Gardeners and Amos Memorial Library are canceling the April 21 gardening seminar, “Ready, Set, Grow.” The status of future programs in the series will be determined as conditions warrant.

In accordance with Ohio State University policy, the OSU Extension office remains closed with staff working from home. Shelby County Master Gardeners are still able to provide home gardeners with research-based horticultural information. Requests for information, includingplant and insect identification, should be emailed to shelby.mastergardeners@gmail.com.