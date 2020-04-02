Police log

THURSDAY

-1:09 p.m.: domestic violence. William Tray Gibson, 44, 721 Kathy Ave., was arrested on domestic violence charges.

WEDNESDAY

-2:43 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police are investigating a menacing, assault and unruly juvenile report.

-10:50 a.m.: criminal mischief. A shed was reported egged at 1467 E. Court St.

TUESDAY

-7:55 p.m.: theft. A dog, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 1900 block of Michigan Street.

-7:32 p.m.: fight. Police investigated a report of a fight in progress in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue.

Crashes

Don L. Tangeman, 61, 502 S. Ohio Ave., was cited with speeding after a three-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:47 p.m.

Tangeman was traveling southbound on South Ohio Avenue when he failed to stop for the stopped vehicle in traffic at the red light in front of him that is driven by Lane Kattau, 58, 18654 McCloskey School Road. The collision caused Kattau’s vehicle to hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by David Brian Markins, 39, of Vandalia

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:38 a.m. to 1:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-2:52 to 8:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

