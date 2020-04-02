Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies investigated a two-vehicle crash at state Route 29 at state Route 706 in Perry Township.

-7:49 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies investigated a report a vehicle was ran off the road in the 5000 block of Darke Shelby Road in Cynthian Township.

-2:47 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

WEDNESDAY

-8:55 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs in the 4100 block of Childrens Home Road in Orange Township.

-6:35 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 3500 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-12:49 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police investigated a theft complaint of a license plate from a vehicle in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

County record

County record