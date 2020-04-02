Rhodes State to donate PPE, ventilators to local hospitals

In addition, the college has offered 15 hospital-grade beds, oxygen delivery systems (limited and on-site), the use of parking lots for possible testing sites and the use of the Keese Hall Multipurpose Center for hospital use.

LIMA – Rhodes State College is working with local hospitals to donate a variety of equipment during the COVID-19 crisis.

Because the college has a strong health science focus, there is a supply of ventilators and personal protective equipment used during lab training specifically in the respiratory care, emergency medical technician and nursing programs.

“Rhodes State College is committed in supporting our local and regional health care agencies through the distribution of personal protective equipment and other necessary health care supplies as we battle against the coronavirus pandemic,” Eric Mason, interim dean of health sciences, said. “As the health care facilities care for COVID-19 patients and other patients with other types of illnesses, the supplies and equipment will help to ensure the safety of our health care personnel and the surrounding communities. Remember, we all can help by practicing social (physical) distancing.”

Rhodes State has offered equipment to both Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center as the two hospitals are working together to make the best use of these resources to serve the Rhodes State College service region.

According to the college’s 2018 Economic Impact Study, health care is one of the top industries impacted by Rhodes State College.

“During this time, thousands of Rhodes State and LTC alumni are on the front lines – nurses, respiratory therapists, first responders and so many other health professionals – and in need of our encouragement and appreciation for the heroes they are,” President Cynthia Spiers said. “While the need for excellent health care is important at all times, it is paramount now. Also, our countless alumni in law enforcement, social services and business and industry are being called upon to respond with unwavering spirit and energy. In the college’s nearly 50-year history, never has its importance of educating our regional workforce been more apparent or needed.”