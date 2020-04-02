Miami County COVID-19 death toll rises to 8

MIAMI COUNTY — Two more Miami County residents with COVID-19 have died.

Those two individuals who recently passed away due to the virus include a 68-year-old female Koester Pavilion resident and a 90-year-old male SpringMeade resident, according to Miami County Public Health officials on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Miami County decreased from 64 to 62 from Wednesday to Thursday due to jurisdiction changes, MCPH officials said. The number 62 does include the eight deaths, according to MCPH officials.

Of these positive cases, approximately 20 cases are considered “community spread,” one is a traveler with a history of traveling outside the U.S., and the rest are related to the Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade outbreak, MCPH officials said. The age range of those affected is from 16 to 93 years old.

There are currently 24 people hospitalized in Miami County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Premier Health officials confirmed that three of those patients at UVMC are in serious condition and two remain in critical condition. Their ages range from early 40s to early 90s.

Premier Health officials said they have received some personal protective equipment, or PPE, from the Government Strategic National Stockpile (SNS).

“We have adequate PPE for our current needs, and we continue to take proactive steps to prepare for the future,” Premier Health officials said.

Premier Health Officials said they continue to work closely with local and state health officials, in addition to following CDC guidelines so clinical and support teams are well-prepared to treat patients with COVID-19 while ensuring the safety of patients and staff.

“We are asking companies in the region to check their inventories for available supplies to donate to help our front-line first responders and hospital staffs. And we’re also asking companies to assess their organization’s ability to retool and convert productions that might enable manufacturing of protective gear, supplies, and equipment needed to battle COVID-19 in our community,” Premier Health officials said. “As we all work together to battle this pandemic, everyone makes a difference.”

On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also extended the Stay-At-Home order until May 1. Essential businesses, like grocery stores, will remain open.

“I’m sorry, I wish it wasn’t like this,” DeWine said. “Stay with me. We’re going to make it through … or as many Ohioans as we can get through on the other side.”

Speaking on those who are laid off and lack entertainment and dining options to keep them busy, DeWine reminded that residents are doing what is needed to get through this crisis.

“What Ohioans are doing, what Ohioans are not doing every day, is saving lives,” DeWine said.

In Ohio, there are 2,902 confirmed cases and 81 deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton. There are 802, or 28 percent, of those people hospitalized, and 260 of those are in intensive care, Acton said.

Ages range from under 1 to 99 years old, and the median age is 53. Those with the virus include 49 percent males and 51 percent females, Acton said.

Seventy-five of the 88 counties now have reported at least one case, Acton said.

No rise in positive cases