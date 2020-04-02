Land Bank has 10 properties in foreclosure

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. has sent 10 properties to the prosecutor for foreclosure, Director Doug Ahlers reported.

The Land Bank canceled its April meeting because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Ahlers provided a report about the organization’s recent activities.

The Land Bank has acquired 83 units. It has demolished 71 units and sold 10. Both 716 E. Court St. in Sidney and 429 E. Main St. in Port Jefferson were demolished since the organization’s March meeting.

Properties in foreclosure include a property owned by Nicole Trudell at 751 state Route 589 in Maplewood, a property owned by Timothy Bell on North Main Street in Jackson Center, a property owned by Viola Ralston in Plattsville, a property owned by Gary Waters at 326 W. Park St. in Sidney, a property owned by Richard Dulaney at 16999 County Road 25A in Botkins, a property owned by Larry Doak at 406 N. Miami Ave. in Sidney, a property owned by Dickie King at 310 Enterprise Ave. in Sidney, a property owned by Kim Cottermen at 516 Culvert St. in Sidney, a property owned by Barbara Schloss at 304 High St. in Port Jefferson and a property owned by Larkin Davis at 212 Sophia Ave. in Sidney.

The Land Bank has been reimbursed $1,061,924.41 from the Neighborhood Initiative Program. Ahlers is working the Ohio Land Bank Association to look for additional funding in 2020 and beyond.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.