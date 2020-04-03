125 years

April 3, 1895

In addition to assessing personal property and improvements and new buildings, the assessors this year are required to take the numeration of the male population over 21 years of age and all soldiers of the late war and the Mexican War.

———

A joint meeting of the council and board of improvement was held last night to further consider the proposition of the woolen mill. It was decided to offer the parties a bonus of $8,000 and furnish them a building at a cost of not over $6,000, they to pay a rental of five percent on the building until purchase which must be at the end of 10 years if not before.

100 years ago

April 3, 1920

The dining service in the new Wagner House was opened to the public Sunday. The new dining room and coffee room were handsomely decorated for the occasion and about 100 persons were served during the dinner hour.

———

The cars on the Western Ohio railroad have been running very irregular for the past several days on account of a lack of power from the St. Marys power house. They were back to about schedule at noon today.

75 years ago

April 3, 1945

A membership campaign is being undertaken by the Sidney Moose Lodge, following its acquisition of the former Sidney country club and golf course. Use of the golf course, which has been placed under the supervision of Dorsey Nevergall, will be restricted to Moose members and their guests.

———

Richard Paddock, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Paddock, and a student at Ohio Wesleyan University, has been selected to play in the spring production of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” at the university.

50 years ago

April 3, 1970

Pfc. James Fergurson, of 119 Brooklyn Avenue was killed in action March 29 while serving with B Battery of the 12th Artillery in Vietnam. His wife, the former Judy Martin, was notified Thursday afternoon by military authorities. Military authorities advised the family that he was with an artillery firing position when it was attacked by a hostile force.

———

Another great religious edifice is ready to join the National Cathedral (Episcopal) and the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (Roman Catholic) on the “must see” for visitors to Washington, D.C. It’s called the National Presbyterian Church and Center.

25 years ago

April 3, 1995

Photo: Sidney High School students rehearse a scene from their spring musical “Into the Woods.” The musical follows a few of the most well-known fairy tale characters as they search for what they want most in life. Performances Standing are: Lynn Allen, 18; Jamie Rapp, 17; Lynn Helman, 17; and John Chilcote, 17. Little Red Riding Hood is portrayed by April Schwepe, 17. Sitting is Thiago Winterstein, 17.

———

FORT LORAMIE – Fort Loramie Day Care Center opened Tuesday at 101 S. Main St. Sheri Condon of Fort Loramie is operating the day care for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. The facility is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

