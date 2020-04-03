A cheerful message

On Friday, April 3 Joe Robinson, of 105 E Bennett St., puts out a giant stuffed bear and a sign next to it that reads “Just Bear Up.” Robinson said the bear was in his bedroom just taking up space when he got the idea to use it to cheer up kids driving buy. Robinson’s wife, Vicki Robinson drew the letters for the sign.

