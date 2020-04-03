Edison State expands 100% tuition scholarship offer to all graduating seniors

PIQUA – To help ease the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic, Edison State has expanded its College Credit Plus tuition scholarship offer to include a larger population of students.

The new, expanded opportunity consists of a 100 percent tuition scholarship for all graduating high school seniors in the Edison State service area and CCP partner high schools, regardless of their level of participation in the CCP program.

Edison State offers more than 100 degrees, certificates and short-term technical certificates in the areas of business, engineering and manufacturing, health sciences, information technology, and social and public services designed to help graduates enter the workforce. In addition, partnerships held with four-year universities across the state and country provide a seamless transfer upon a student’s completion.

For more information about the tuition scholarship, contact Jordan Keith, the enrollment manager for the Piqua campus, at 937-778-7846 or jkeith@edisonohio.edu or Rachel Carlisle, director of regional campus enrollment management and student services at the Greenville, Troy and Eaton campus locations, at 937-778-7895 or rcarlisle@edisonohio.edu.

All students must complete the FAFSA and accept any grants and scholarships that may be awarded before receiving the CCP tuition scholarship. The CCP tuition scholarship is only applied to students’ accounts after all other grants and scholarships are awarded. Recommended FAFSA filing dates are May 1 for the summer semester and Aug. 1 for the fall semester.

Additional information also can be found at www.edisonohio.edu/CCP-scholarships.