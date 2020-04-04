125 years

April 4, 1895

A Cincinnati gentleman, who was in the city today, said a strong company has been organized in that city for the purpose of building an electric line from the Queen City to Dayton. Work, he said, was to begin at once.

———

The elevator for I.H. Thedieck’s store has arrived and will soon be placed in position and due notice of his spring opening will be given.

100 years ago

April 4, 1920

The Miami University Glee Club of 35 members, were thoroughly enjoyed by a large audience, when they presented a concert in the high school auditorium last evening. The club was brought here under the auspices of the Young Men’s Gymnasium Association.

75 years ago

April 4, 1945

Libby Robinson has been elected president of the Girls’ Athletic Association at Sidney high School for the next year. Dolores Taylor will serve as vice president; Eva Baker, secretary; Coyla Kendall, treasurer, and Betty Parr business manager.

———

Amid signs of a Nazi withdrawal from the great North Sea ports of Bremen and Hamburg, the U.S. Third army raced across Germany today for an eventual junction with the advancing troops of Soviet Russia.

50 years ago

April 4, 1970

Five members of the Future Homemakers of America chapter at Houston High School, named to receive State FHA degrees, will be honored at a banquet this evening in the school cafeteria. Named to receive the degree during the state convention at Columbus on May 8-9 are: Linda Gephart, Chris Gilmore, Rosemary Reed, Kathy Phipps, and Pat Leist.

———

RUSSIA – Dr. Lincoln Stevens is announcing the opening of a new office for general practice at 404 North Wayne St., Piqua, on Wednesday, April 8. Dr. Stevens has practiced in Russia since July 1969 filling the vacancy left there by Dr. Getsy Cordova. He will also keep his practice in Russia but is announcing new office hours.

25 years ago

April 4, 1995

JACKSON CENTER – Culmination of approximately 17 years of service to the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Service Auxiliary played out as a fairy tale of sorts for Ruth Ann Gerber of Jackson Center. “I kind of felt like Cinderella, but I was afraid I was going to wake up as a pumpkin,” she said. Gerber is the first Ohioan to receive the award in the 15 years which the NACD has chosen a national recipient.

———

Photo: Lehman High School students rehearse a scene from the school musical, “Guys and Dolls.” Portraying Nathan Detroit is John Koenig, 18. Miss Adelaide is played by Jill Westerheide, 18.

———

Sarah Hemmelgarn, a first-grader at Holy Angels School, has been named a state winner in the Earth Day To Earth Day Poster Contest sponsored by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The purpose of the contest is to make students aware that they can have a positive impact on the environment, beginning with the habits they develop at home, at school and in the workplace. If everyone does their part, Ohio as well as the world will be a cleaner and healthier place for everyone.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

