RUDSIA — A Russia man was killed while cutting down a tree Saturday afternoon.

According to Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, Randall Marchal, 64, of Russia, died around 3 p.m. Saturday when the tree he was cutting down “kicked back” and fell in the opposite direction than what he was expecting. Marchal was with two family members when the accident happened in the 2300 block of Russia-Houston Road.

He died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.