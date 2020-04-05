On a mission to make kids smile

A story from Belle

Dressed as Belle from the movie Beauty and the Beast Olivia Breinich, 12, of Sidney, daughter of Amy and Benji Breinich, waves at passing motorists from the front of Julia Lamb Field on Friday, April 3. Olivia waved to people to brighten up their day. Olivia has been reading to kids online during the COVID-19 lockdown. She has dressed as Disney princesses while reading such stories as The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Frozen and Beauty and the Beast. House bound kids can watch her read for free on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/viabeeproductions/