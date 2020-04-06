17 COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY — A 17th positive case of the of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Shelby County by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department bringing the county’s total to 17.

The headlth department reported Monday morning the 17th case involves a woman in her 60s.

Sunday afternoon the health department reported the 16th case is a woman in her 40s.

Sunday morning’s cases — the 14th and 15th cases — were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s.

The 13th case was a woman in her 60s and was reported Saturday afternoon.

The 12th case was reported Saturday afternoon and is a woman in her 20s.

Cases nine, 10 and 11 were reported Friday night. The cases involve a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s.

The eighth case involves a woman in her 40s. The Shelby County Health Department released the information at 10:46 a.m. Friday on its Facebook page.

Thursday night, the seventh case — a woman in her 60s — was reported on the Facebook page. According to the Ohio Department of Health’s website, the woman has been hospitalized.

The other six cases in the county include:

• A woman in her 20s.

• A woman in her 30s.

• A man in his 50s and according to the Ohio Department of Health website, he is hospitalized.

• A man in his 60s and according to the Ohio Department of Health website, he is hospitalized.

• A woman in her 70s

• A man in his 30s.

Upon notification of a positive COVID-19 case, health department staff will begin a thorough investigation by contacting the person who tested positive and obtaining a list of that person’s close contacts. Those people are then contacted and advised that they need to quarantine at home and monitor symptoms.

No additional personal information about the residents will be provided in order to protect personal privacy.

In Auglaize County, there are six positive cases with three hospitalization. Those testing positive are a 64-year-old man, who is being treated at a hospital; a 47-year-old woman, who is being treated at a local hospital; a 51-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home; a 30-year-old woman; a 49-year-old woman; and a 65-year-old woman.

Darke County has 32 positive cases with four deaths recorded. The deaths are all related to Greenville Healthcare and Rehab. In Miami County, there have been 10 deaths and 28 hospitalizations and 76 positive cases. Logan County has three positive cases with one hospitalization.

As of 2 p.m., Sunday, the state of Ohio is reporting 4,043 positive cases in the state with 1,104 people hospitalized. There have been 119 deaths.

The state of Ohio has placed restrictions on gatherings and businesses to prevent the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus. The health department suggests people take the following precautions:

• Practice social distancing of 6 feet or more

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Cover your coughs and sneezes

• Stay at home if you are sick

• Avoid exposure to others who are sick

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

• Get adequate sleep and eat well-balanced meals to ensure a healthy immune system

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surface.

• Follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health.