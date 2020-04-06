Emerson employee tests positive for COVID-19

SIDNEY — Emerson has suspended most manufacturing operations at the Campbell Road facility after an employee tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The safety and health of our employees is Emerson’s top priority,” the company said in a press release. “We have had one confirmed COVID-19 case at our Campbell Road facility and that person has not been in the building since March 17. All employees who were identified as being in close contact with this person were asked to self-quarantine.

“Out of an abundance of caution and due to a number of employees out sick or self-quarantining because of potential personal exposure to someone with COVID-19-like symptoms, today (Friday) we suspended most manufacturing plant operations at our Campbell Road facility through next week and will be disinfecting the assembly operations area. A small crew will continue work on compressor orders for medical and other critical infrastructure needs. We anticipate resuming assembly operations on Monday, April 13.

“We are taking all steps to keep our employees safe while continuing to support our customers that operate in industries that are vital to battling this pandemic,” the release continued. “We implemented work-from-home for our salaried employees who can work remotely. We have implemented social (physical) distancing of employees within the facility and increased cleaning and disinfecting procedures at the facility. We have closed our onsite cafeteria and fitness center. We have asked employees feeling ill or registering a temperature to stay home. Since March 30, we have required daily temperature screening of all employees and contractors before they can enter the Campbell Road facility. We have conferred with the Shelby County health department about our procedures multiple times.

“All other essential activities at the Campbell Road facility will continue next week. Employees who can work remotely will continue to work from home,” the release concluded..