Grand jury indicts man on rape charge

SIDNEY – A rural Sidney man is facing rape and kidnapping charges which have been determined to the first-degree felonies by the Shelby County grand jury.

The case was among several indictments handed down by the panel on Thursday, April 2. They will face arraignment on April 9 in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Jeremy Lee Taylor, 43, 10650 Schenk Road, remains incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond having been arrested by Sidney Police the day after the alleged incident.

According to police, on Wednesday, March 25, at approximately 6:31 p.m., units were dispatched to the 800 block of South Ohio Avenue in regard to a female subject needing assistance after being assaulted. Upon arrival of first responders, it was learned a 28-year-old female had been physically and sexually assaulted while walking in Roadside Park, 900 S. Main Ave.

Police reported the victim was walking in the park when a male subject grabbed her from behind and used a Taser-type of device to subdue her. He then forced her to a secluded area near the boat ramp and displayed a handgun to gain compliance to sexually assault her. The male suspect, to aid in his escape from the scene, threw the victim into the river and left with her cell phone.

The victim was eventually able to get out of the water and back onto the shore. She immediately left the park to seek assistance to where she met up with a resident walking their dog in the 800 block of South Ohio Avenue. Police were called and the victim was transported to Wilson Health for treatment and was then released.

Detectives were summoned to the scene and an investigative response was initiated. During a search of Roadside Park, clothing belonging to the victim and a Taser believed used by the suspect were collected. Investigators, acting on critical information received by residents in the neighborhood, recovered the victim’s cell phone in the parking lot of Brown Park, located at 100 E. Clay St.

Residential cameras recording in the area captured a video of a vehicle and vehicle’s driver throwing the victim’s cell phone out of the vehicle’s window. Because of that video, a license plate was obtained, which led to the identity of the victim’s assailant.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Jerry A. Tangeman, Taylor was arrested Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. by patrol units during a traffic stop on state Route 47 and Vandemark Road. He was then transported to the jail.

A warrant with the charges of rape and kidnapping were filed against Taylor.

On Thursday, March 26, 2020, around 3 p.m., Sidney detectives, along with the assistance of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 10650 Schenk Road. During the search, a handgun and miscellaneous clothing items was collected.

The case was solved quickly because alert citizens got involved and reported immediately to the police, according to Tangeman.

Specifications added to the charges include the alleged use of a firearm, having sexual motivation and that Taylor is a repeat violent offender.

Two at large men arrested, with a large amount of drugs, have been indicted and remain housed at the local county jail.

Cesar Leonel Silvas, 34, and Jesizael Carrillo Lugo, 30, both at large, were each charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. They remain incarcerated on a $25,000 cash only bond each.

Indictment specifications call for the men to be determined to be major drug offenders, the forfeiture of a vehicle used in the offense, and cash found during their arrest suspected to be used in the commission of the crime. Lugo was discovered with $1,959 with Silvas possessing $1,543.

According to Sidney Police, at approximately 1:40 p.m. March 24, Officer Jim Jennings observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 75 without a front license plate. Jennings ran the registration from the rear of the vehicle and learned that the registered owner’s license had been canceled and pulled the vehicle over.

Upon approaching the vehicle Jennings could smell the odor of raw marijuana and requested another unit. He was assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and detectives from the Sidney Police Department.

Upon searching the vehicle, 1,633 Oxycontin pills, a baggy of cocaine and a marijuana Blunt were located and collected. Also, $3,502 in cash and the vehicle were seized.

Kole Jacob Jones, 21, at large, was indicted for sexual battery, a third-degree felony, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

Authorities alleged Jones had sexual conduct with an impaired 14-year-old girl. He is also accused of having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl.

Jaykub V. Ellis, 22, 2315 Collins Drive Apt. D, was charged with forgery, a fifth-degree felony, and attempted theft, a second-degree felony.

On Dec. 31, Ellis allegedly forged the signature of an elderly person in an attempt to take $150,000 from the victim.

Taylor https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_Jeremy-Lee-Taylor.jpg Taylor Silvas https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_Silvas-Cesar.jpg Silvas Lugo https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_LugoJesizael-copy.jpg Lugo

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.