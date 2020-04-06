Sidney man sentenced to prison

SIDNEY – A 53-year-old city man has been sentenced to 33 months in the state prison system on sex-related charges. He was also ruled to be a Tier I sex offender.

Steven Wayne Knoop, 722 East Ave., had pleaded guilty to two counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile and importuning, all fifth-degree felonies. He was sentenced to 11 months on each count with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The terms are to be served consecutively, or one after the other.

Knoop sent electronic images and solicited a female under the age of 16 for sex during September.

In another case, Robbie G. Carr, 43, at large, was placed on five years of probation on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He was also ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, and anger and rage counseling.

He was found guilty of forcing his way into a residence and pushing a victim twice.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

