Scholarship application deadline extended

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has extended the deadline to receive applications for the 2020 Lee E. Schauer Memorial Scholarship and the Jim Lantz Memorial Scholarship. Applications are now due no later than Friday, April 17. The Y will be open for applicants to drop off their applications Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. after April 7) or the applications may be mailed to the Y at 300 E. Parkwood St. Sidney OH 45365. (Application packets were mailed to all area high schools in January and are also available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and on the website: www.sidney-ymca.org).

The Lee E. Schauer Memorial Scholarship: Established in 1989 by family and friends to honor the memory of this fine young man who lost his life in a tragic accident the summer before his senior year of high school.

This is a $12,000 scholarship, payable over four years, and students must establish proof of satisfactory progress to renew each year.

The Jim Lantz Memorial Scholarship: The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, in collaboration with generous benefactors, established the Jim Lantz Memorial Scholarship in 2011 in memory of Jim Lantz. Jim was a sophomore at Sidney High School. Tragically, he died in an automobile accident in November of 1986. He would have graduated in June 1989.

This scholarship is a one year nonrenewable $1,000 scholarship established in his memory. Applicants must be a college bound high school senior and a Shelby County resident.

For complete details on these scholarships, visit the YMCA’s website (www.sidney-ymca.org).

All applications will be reviewed by a selection committee, and finalists will be invited to the Y for an interview in early May. Questions may be directed to Pam Fultz at 937-492-9134 or pfultz@sidney-ymca.org.