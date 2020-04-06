Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:33 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies received a report trash was dumped in the front yard at 13992 Botkins Road.

-2:11 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the report a rock hit a vehicle in the 3000 block of Red Feather Road in Washington Township.

-1:38 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report a suspicious package was received in the mail at 5777 Cardo Road in Cynthian Township.

-11:32 a.m.: identity theft. Deputies responded to a report of identity theft fraud at 9525 Lochard Road in Salem Township.

SUNDAY

-5:15 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police with a K9 at South Ohio Avenue at East South Street in Clinton Township.

SATURDAY

-8:35 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a request to trespass an individual at 3783 Beulah Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:26 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 1801 Kuther Road in Washington Township on the report ATVs were in the caller’s fields.

-5:03 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of the theft of a duffel bag at mile marker 88 on Interstate 75 north in Orange Township.

-9:36 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report a field was damaged in the 5100 block of Stoker Road in Cynthian Township.

FRIDAY

-10:23 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash in the 3000 block of County Road 25A in Orange Township.

-9:19 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 2810 Foster Road in Loramie Township on the report three ATVs were in the caller’s field.

-9:18 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report fireworks were being set-off.

-6 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the unit block of Stillwater Road in Loramie Township on the report two ATVs were on the roadway.

Village log

SATURDAY

-10:26 p.m.: loud music. Jackson Center Police responded to a report of loud music at 227 Ross St. in Jackson Township.

-5:27 p.m.: investigate complaint. Port Jefferson Police investigated a complaint at 108 W. Canal St. in Salem Township.

-5:17 p.m.: investigate complaint. Port Jefferson Police investigated a complaint at 109 W. Wall St. in Salem Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-11:07 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie, Rescue, Fire and Police and Minster and Osgood Fire Departments responded to the report a truck was on fire inside a garage at Farm Progress Builders on state Route 364 in McLean Township.

-10:43 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2700 block of River Road in Orange Township.

-10:36 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-10:16 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to Cardo Road at Wright Puthoff Road on the report of a field fire.

-4:28 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of North Liberty Street in Loramie Township.

SUNDAY

-9:38 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-7:10 p.m.: fire. Anna, Van Buren Township and Botkins Fire and Anna Rescue responded to 13422 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township on a structure fire.

-7:17 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Roth Street in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-11:23 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to 2000 block of Landman Mill Road in Washington Township on the report of a field fire.

-6:29 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to 10541 E. Lockington Road in Washington Township for a fire investigation.

-3:04 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire, deputies and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 2300 block of Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township.

FRIDAY

-10:47 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17200 block of Heiland Kies Road in Dinsmore Township.

-6:24 p.m.: crash with injuries. New Bremen Rescue and deputies responded to Botkins Road at East Shelby Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

