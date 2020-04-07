125 years

April 7, 1895

E.W. Hanley, of Dayton, secretary of the Mercer Gas and Fuel Company, met with members of council at a special meeting last evening to explain the local gas situation. He advised members of council that if they passed the ordinance, proposing to set the price of gas at 25 cents per 1,000 cubic feet and eliminating the monthly meter rental, his company has no other recourse but to cut off the gas supply to Sidney. He pointed out that the company is faced with a dwindling supply from the Mercer fields and is having to purchase gas from Indiana.

———

Fifteen persons were confirmed at the Lutheran church yesterday morning, 10 in English and five in German. The church was crowded and the service beautiful and impressive.

100 years ago

April 7, 1920

Miss Irene Storey was elected president of the Westminster Guild, when members met last evening in the home of Mrs. J.J. Bush. Mrs. Forest Griffis was named vice president, Miss Pearl Allton, secretary, and Miss Cecilia Johnson, treasurer.

———

In its report to the court yesterday, the grand jury, following an inspection of the jail, recommended that the cellar under the building be dug out to the depth of seven feet clearance and cemented throughout, and that those bars in the residence part of the building be removed. For the first time in the history of Shelby County courts, the jury returned indictments for abandonment of infirm parents.

75 years ago

April 7, 1945

Mr. and Mrs. William Bauer Wednesday observed the 36th anniversary of the establishment of the Bauer restaurant on West Poplar Street. It was on April 5, 1909 that Bauer began the operation – on a shoe string – in the same location where it is today. Although changes were made over the years, a major renovation occurred in 1936, when the second-floor grill was opened.

———

Appointment of Fred C. Dull, of the Monarch Machine Tool Co., as Shelby county campaign chairman for the fund-raising appeal of the American Cancer Society.

50 years ago

April 7, 1970

The census currently being taken is expected to show that Sidney has passed the 16,000 population mark, therefore voter registration will be required. The board, as previously stated, intends to take two steps instead of one and make registration a county-wide procedure.

———

Two girls, Lynn Harlamert of Anna High School, and Janice Hall of Houston High School, will enter the competition at the state science fair in Columbus this Saturday. The Anna junior won a superior rating at the district science fair, Wilberforce, Saturday on her project, Chemical and Bacterial Analysis of Water. The Houston High School senior won her superior rating on a project titled Living on the Moon.

25 years ago

April 7, 1995

A power shovel digs away some old pavement to clear the site for a new main station for the Sidney Fire Department. The new station is planned for West Poplar Street next door to the new Sidney-Shelby County Health Department building. Actual construction is expected to begin this summer. Geuy Construction of Rosewood is general contractor.

———

James O’Leary will step down as principal of Holy Angels Elementary School at the end of the school year, he said Friday. O’Leary said he submitted a letter of resignation last week after considering an offer for a new contract to continue as principal. He told the school faculty Thursday afternoon.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-4.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org