18 COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported the 18th case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county Tuesday morning.

The health department reported the 18th case involves a man in his 50s.

The other 17 cases in the county include:

• A woman in her 60s

• A woman in her 40s

• A man in his 60s

• A woman in her 60s

• A woman in her 60s

• A woman in her 20s

• A woman in her 40s

• A woman in her 30s

• A man in his 60s

• A woman in her 40s

• A woman in her 60s

• A woman in her 20s

• A woman in her 30s

• A man in his 50s

• A man in his 60s

• A woman in her 70s

• A man in his 30s.

Upon notification of a positive COVID-19 case, health department staff will begin a thorough investigation by contacting the person who tested positive and obtaining a list of that person’s close contacts. Those people are then contacted and advised that they need to quarantine at home and monitor symptoms.

No additional personal information about the residents will be provided in order to protect personal privacy.