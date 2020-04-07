Wilson Health accepting cloth mask donations

SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Health recently issued a recommendation encouraging all Ohioans to wear a cloth face mask covering in public areas. In order to help preserve the hospital’s supply of masks, Wilson Health is encouraging patients and any visitors to BYOM (Bring Your Own Mask) when presenting to the hospital or their physician office.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of donations of cloth masks over the last few weeks,” said Margo O’Leary, director of Marketing-Communications for Wilson Health. “We are in need of more and are asking the community for their continued support and to keep making them.”

Wilson Health is partnering with local businesses, organizations and the general community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilson Health is also accepting donations of the following supplies:

• Masks: N-95 masks, surgical masks, procedural masks

• Eyewear: Medical goggles and glasses

• Hand sanitizer: Greater than 62 percent alcohol

• Sanitizing wipes

• Medical gowns

• Gloves

• Thermometers

Donations can be dropped off at the main hospital campus (main entrance Door No. 1). Leave donations inside the first set of sliding glass doors in the donation dropbox. If you would like to mail donations, send to: Wilson Health, Attn: Supply Chain, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney, OH 45365

If you have a larger donation, call 937-498-2311 to coordinate pick up or delivery.

“Thank you for your ongoing support as we work together during this crisis,” said O’Leary.

For more information, visit www.wilsonhealth.org/coronavirus.