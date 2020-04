MINSTER — The Auglaize County Farm Bureau will host a community blond drive with the American Red Cross from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 20, at the Minster Knights of Columbus Hall. To make an appointment, sign up online ar redcrossblood.org.

Walk ins are welcome. A simple blood donation can help save the life of a loved one, neighbor or co-worker.

Extra precautions will be taken for the safety of workers, volunteers and donors.