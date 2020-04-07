Community calendar

THURSDAY, APRIL 9
• The Writer’s Club meeting at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
• The Nar-Anon at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
• The Shelby County Coin Club’s meetings are postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
MONDAY, APRIL 13
• GriefShare meetings have been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19. For more information contact Rose Meyer at 937-295-2891 or Bobby Bender at 937-295-3449.
• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
• Loramie Township Trustees meet at the Russia Fire Department at 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
• Sit ‘N Stitch at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed through April 6. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.