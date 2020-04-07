Decontaminating the ambulances

SIDNEY, OH — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Wilson Health and the Sidney Fire and Emergency Services have heightened their decontamination efforts to ensure they get rid of all the germs in their spaces.

“We do our best to decon after an incident by wiping down, but this new spray system is an enhanced layer of protection to make sure the area is safe and germ-free as possible,” said Rich Morrett, EMS and Emergency Services coordinator at Wilson Health.

The new spray decontamination process was implemented by the Sidney Fire Department after Sidney Firefighter Adam Shultze researched for an effective way to protect both patients and caregivers.

“Sidney Fire reached out to us to implement this process at Wilson Health,” said Morrett. “All EMS systems within the county can now immediately decontaminate their ambulances outside of our emergency department for the safety and wellbeing of their crews and patients.”

Sidney Fire chief Brad Jones said he’s glad his department could help the hospital as everyone is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s great to work with regional stakeholders such as Wilson Health and other regional partners,” said Jones. “This is a great way to address the COVID-19 pandemic in Shelby County.”

Fire fighter Jared Pleiman with the Sidney Fire Department decontaminates an ambulance in front of Wilson Health’s emergency room Monday afternoon. Sidney Fire and Emergency Services is partnering with Wilson Health and has donated supplies such as disinfectants and sprayers so that incoming ambulances from across Shelby County can be disinfected immediately after transporting patients to the hospital. The entire vehicle is sprayed with disinfectant and then materials that touched a patient are cleaned further to eliminate any potential trace of the coronavirus. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_DECOM_1.jpg Fire fighter Jared Pleiman with the Sidney Fire Department decontaminates an ambulance in front of Wilson Health’s emergency room Monday afternoon. Sidney Fire and Emergency Services is partnering with Wilson Health and has donated supplies such as disinfectants and sprayers so that incoming ambulances from across Shelby County can be disinfected immediately after transporting patients to the hospital. The entire vehicle is sprayed with disinfectant and then materials that touched a patient are cleaned further to eliminate any potential trace of the coronavirus. Blythe Alspaugh | Sidney Daily News