Minster to send three students to Buckeye Girls State

MINSTER — Three juniors from Minster High School have been chosen to participate in the 74th annual session of Buckeye Girls State at the University of Mount Union. The session begins Sunday, June 14 and concludes on Saturday, June 20. This would not have been possible without the help of the Minster Journeymen’s Club.

The local delegates are Grace Schmiesing, daughter of John and Jamie Schmiesing, Katelyn Eilerman, daughter of Jay and Jennifer Eilerman, and Kate Larger, daughter of Doug and Karla Larger. These young ladies are able to attend Buckeye Girls State thru the generosity of various businesses in Minster.

Minster American Legion Auxiliary members Deb Meyer and Diana Hausfeld will be volunteering at Buckeye Girls State as County Government Advisors.

Buckeye Girls State is a fast paced program of mock government at the state, county and city level. The main objective of the program is to train young women, who have completed their junior year in high school, in the duties, rights and privileges of citizenship by providing the attendee the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of government.

As the girls arrive at girls state they are assigned to one of two political parties. The residence hall in which they live during the program is their designated county and the floor on which they live is their city. The students will file petitions for candidacy for a variety of offices from governor to city council and participate in the election process. After elections and inaugurations, they will put government in action.

Special guests during the week at girls state include many elected State officials from the house and senate, governors staff, lawyers, magistrates, and members from the Alliance city council, to work hand-in-hand with girls state elected officials.