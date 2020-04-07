Sidney City Schools cancels kindergarten screening

SIDNEY – Due to COVID-19 Sidney City Schools will not be holding kindergarten screening.

This is the updated to reflect the new process to register a kindergarten-age child.

Children must be five years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2020, to enroll in the Sidney City Schools kindergarten program. Anyone interested in open enrolling to Sidney City Schools, call the Board of Education Office at 937-497-2200.

New enrollees

To begin the process of registering your child for kindergarten, call Laura Pennington (Longfellow – 937-497-2264) or Barb Arnett (Emerson – 937-497-2261). They will collect basic information and help guide you through the process of our online registration process.

If you signed up for a screening appointment, the secretaries will be reaching out to you in the coming days.

Bring the following documentation to your child’s school Aug. 10-21, 2020:

• Parent/guardian photo ID

• Child’s birth certificate

• Child’s immunization record

• Proof of residency – mortgage/lease agreement, utility bill, bank statement, pay stub

• Custody documentation(as applicable) – the parent of any child who is under a custody ruling must present a certified copy of the entire decree or child custody order with the timestamp and the judge’s signature.

Current WECC students

Current Whittier Early Childhood Center students enrolling in kindergarten in the fall will need to update and sign off on their Final Forms. Parents/guardians can do that by visiting www.sidney-oh.finalforms.com. Once logged in, be sure to click the blue box to switch to the 2020-2021 school year.

The district will need updated immunization records prior to the start of the school year. The records may brought to the child’s school Aug. 10-21, 2020.

Raising the Barn 2.0 postponed

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville School Improvement Committee’s Raising the Barn 2.0 fundraiser has been postponed until the spring or summer of 2021. The event, which was to feature former Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer, had originally been scheduled for June 13.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee has chosen to postpone the event in order to keep the community safe.

City of Sidney basketball courts closed

SIDNEY — Effective immediately all City of Sidney Parks basketball courts have been closed to the public.

This decision was made after a number of recent incidents involving groups of individuals not following the Ohio Department of Health’s social distancing order.

“The pattern we are seeing in our parks concerns me greatly. The health and safety of our residents and employees are of highest priority to us,” said City Manager Mark Cundiff in a press release. “To help combat the spread of COVID-19 we urge residents to follow the orders of Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton and practice social distancing if they are using the parks system for individual recreation activities.”

“At this time, the parks themselves will remain open for individual recreation activity, but play structures, shelters and now basketball courts will remain closed until further notice. While in the parks and on the trails, we ask that you practice ‘social distancing’ as directed by the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton. Doing so will help keep the facilities open to all patrons,” Cundiff said.