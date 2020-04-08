125 years

April 8, 1895

The Wagner building on the north side of the square is being connected with the Citizens Bank sewer.

I. Thedieck left last night for New York City to purchase goods for his store.

100 years ago

April 8, 1920

C.A. Maurer was installed as exalted ruler of the Elks Lodge at the meeting last evening. Also installed were John Kiser, esteemed leading knight; Charles H. Neal, esteemed loyal knight; Urban Doorley, esteemed lecturing knight; Fred Blust, trustee, and Dennis F. Hoban, tiler.

Martial law has been proclaimed in Jerusalem as a result of the fighting between Jews and Moslems.

75 years ago

April 8, 1945

The first coal-rationing program in the history of Sidney and Shelby County, now in effect, will see domestic coal users here receiving a 20 percent cut in their normal supply, Asa Fogt, solid fuels administration chairman for this area, said today.

With all the talent of true Hollywood ingenues, 10 members of the junior class at Sidney High School presented “Who Is Mrs. Chimpsie?” as their class play last night in the school auditorium. Members of the cast, directed by Miss Olive Owens, are: Barbara Ordean, Polly Slagle, Allegra Riefstahl, Patricia Jewett, Dorothy Earl, Suzette Kerr, John Maurer, Bob Bulle, Bob Lynch, and Dick Melvin.

50 years ago

April 8, 1970

Shelby County sheriff’s deputies Richard Steinke of Sidney and Vic Elliott of Botkins will graduate Friday from an 180-hour basic police school conducted at the Ohio Highway Patrol academy in Columbus. Steinke, 24, formerly of Anna, joined the department in February 1969. Elliott, 21 formerly of Jackson Center, was appointed a full-time deputy last October.

25 years ago

April 8, 1995

A & B Machine owner Robert Alexander would like nothing better than to immediately pack up his equipment and head across the highway to his company’s new building under construction. Alexander said he anticipates making the move next month as construction of the building, located at 2040 Commerce Drive, is approaching completion. The company is presently located at 1615 Ferguson Court.

LONDON (AP) – Sandpaper-voiced rock star Rod Stewart, a chart-topping mainstay for more than two decades, will quit show business at the end of his new concert tour which starts in Scotland in June. Stewart, 50, told The Sun newspaper of his retirement intentions on Sunday as he took a break with his wife, fashion model Rachel Hunter, 25, in the French Mediterranean resort of Cannes.

BOSTON (AP) – He’s big, he’s bad, he’s boisterous – and he’s been labeled the best. Rush Limbaugh was named Talk Show Host of the Year on Monday by Boston-based National Association of Radio Talk Shows.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

