Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Brukner Nature Center will be closed until April 6 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. All programs and events scheduled prior to April 6 have been cancelled.

• Brukner Nature Center’s annual “Run Wild for Wildlife” 5k will be held from Saturday, April 25 through Sunday, May 10. Runners participating in the 5k may come at any time to run the marked course at Brukner. The staff at Brukner Nature Center asks everyone to continue to be mindful of social distancing while participating in the 5k. Registration forms can be downloaded at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/5k-run-registration-form.pdf and all forms must be postmarked by Thursday, April 16 or dropped off at the nature center by Tuesday, April 21.

• The fish fry held weekly at St. Mary’s Church in Piqua has been cancelled due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is closed until further notice.

• The Piqua Public Library will be closed until April 12 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Patrons will not be penalized with late fees during the closure.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System will be closed until further notice due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Patrons who currently have library materials checked out are asked to keep them for the time being. All library cardholders will have access to online resources regardless of fines.