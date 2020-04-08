A not-so-random act of kindness

FORT LORAMIE — A little act of kindness can go a long way. In Fort Loramie, it came in the form of a chalked message in a teacher’s driveway.

“I just about started crying, I totally didn’t expect it,” Jamie Borchers said. “It was a very random act of kindness that just kind of made my day.”

Borchers teaches first grade at Anna Elementary, and while she is used to her students showing their appreciation for her through hand-made cards, notes and pictures, last Thursday afternoon was the first time a student stopped by to leave a chalked message in her driveway. The artists were twin sisters Ayla and Andie Moran. Andie is in Borchers’ class, while Ayla is in Cindy Brown’s class.

“I was very surprised and felt their love through the act of kindness,” Brown said.

Ayla and Andie are, as Borchers describes them, sweet girls who are always looking to help others. Every morning as they get on the bus to go to school, their mother, Ashlie Moran, tells them to be kind. Chalking their teachers’ driveways was something they wanted to do to bring joy and show their appreciation.

“They watch YouTube all the time, so they came up with it. We searched what we could do to mind the social distancing, and they researched what they wanted to draw on each driveway, and then we did it,” Ashlie said. “I preach it every day, to be kind. We were waiting for some sunshine, and were finally able to get out and do it.”

The message decorating Borchers’ driveway says “a teacher takes a hand, opens a mind and touches our hearts.” In Brown’s driveway, it reads “the influence of a good teacher can never be erased.” While teaching and schooling from home presents difficulties, Borchers says the parents have been working with the school and been supportive at home.

“If there’s something we can do to help them out, from their end on their side — it’s just made everyone become a team player, and they’re just awesome,” Borchers said.

The chalking was a positive surprise, and it caused a “chain reaction,” according to Borchers.

“My kids saw it and wanted to do the same thing for their teachers, so we did that as well, to spread a little positivity around,” Borchers said. “It was amazing, it was good. It was a good day.”

For Borchers, the chalking was also a reminder that there’s always a silver lining to every situation, and it’s important to keep a positive outlook whenever you can and a little gesture can go a long way.

“You’re gonna have doom and gloom in any situation, so any time you can shine light on the positive, I think it’s gonna help change everyone’s mindset too. Little random acts of kindness are always great ways to remind people that you care about them, no matter what the world is doing,” Borchers said. “You can’t change the situation, but you can change the way you look at things.”

Twin sisters Andie and Ayla Moran spent their afternoon chalking messages outside their teachers homes on Thursday, April 2. Due to the stay at home orders in place to protect Ohioans from the coronavirus, the girls haven’t been able to attend school and wanted to show their appreciation for their teachers. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_CHALKING.jpeg Twin sisters Andie and Ayla Moran spent their afternoon chalking messages outside their teachers homes on Thursday, April 2. Due to the stay at home orders in place to protect Ohioans from the coronavirus, the girls haven’t been able to attend school and wanted to show their appreciation for their teachers. Andie Moran, a student in Jamie Borcher’s first grade class at Anna Elementary School, poses in front of the message she chalked in front of Borchers’ home Thursday, April 2. With schools being shut down due to the coronavirus, Andie and her twin sister Ayla wanted to find a way to do something nice for their teachers while still following social distancing orders. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_CHALKING_ANDIE.jpg Andie Moran, a student in Jamie Borcher’s first grade class at Anna Elementary School, poses in front of the message she chalked in front of Borchers’ home Thursday, April 2. With schools being shut down due to the coronavirus, Andie and her twin sister Ayla wanted to find a way to do something nice for their teachers while still following social distancing orders. Ayla Moran, left, chalks a message for her teacher, Cindy Brown, with help from her mother, Ashlie Moran. Ayla and her twin sister, Andie, wanted to reach out to their teachers to show their appreciation for them while complying with social distancing and did so by chalking kind messages in their driveways. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_CHALKING_AYLA.jpeg Ayla Moran, left, chalks a message for her teacher, Cindy Brown, with help from her mother, Ashlie Moran. Ayla and her twin sister, Andie, wanted to reach out to their teachers to show their appreciation for them while complying with social distancing and did so by chalking kind messages in their driveways.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.

