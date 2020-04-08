Closed until further notice.

That is the sign hanging in the door and windows of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. This is something that, to my knowledge, hasn’t happened since we opened our doors in 1997! I look forward to when this pandemic is over and we can re-open.

Daily life has changed for all of us and we are finding some new phrases becoming part of our every day vocabulary. “Social Distancing,” “Stay at home,” “Flatten the Curve.” These are just a few that we are becoming used to hearing.

Following these orders from President Trump and Governor DeWine can be challenging for us to obey, but it is so very important that we comply because it’s not just our own health at stake.

So, how do we spend our time at home and not find ourselves going a little loopy? Especially this time of year when we are already getting a little bit of the “cabin fever?”

It is very important to keep a routine. Get up at your regular time even if you are tempted to sleep in late. Take your shower, get dressed and basically get ready for the day. This will go a long way in regards to keeping a positive outlook. It is easy to find yourself depressed if you start sleeping in and never getting out of your pajama’s.

It’s springtime so go ahead and do that spring-cleaning list. Go outside and pull those weeds out of the flower bed or just enjoy sitting on your patio. I do a lot of sitting outside on the patio, it’s relaxing and a great place to read a book or listen to music as you enjoy the sunshine! Take a walk around the block, just be sure to stay six feet away from anyone else that might be walking.

With all the wonderful technology we have today it is relatively easy to keep in touch with our friends and loved ones. Give them a call, text or video chat. I would even suggest you schedule time each day to do this. Keeps that all important structure and routine.

Start a new hobby or catch up on one you already have that might be a little behind. I enjoy doing what is called a Happy Planner. It helps me to stay organized, but in a fun and creative way.

Whatever it is you do, let’s all make a point to check in on our neighbors, especially the ones that are older or do not drive. Calling them or even talking to them through their porch door (social distancing!) will bring a smile to their face because they know you care.

Until life gets back to normal and I see you at the Center,

Have a Blessed Day!

By Rachel Hale

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

